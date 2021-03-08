Memphis man arrested in West Tennessee sex trafficking bust

Lewis Harris

Shannon Palmer

Eddie Robbins

Kevin Jackson

Abraham Labastida

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was among five men arrested in a sex trafficking operation in Obion County, Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the men are accused of seeking illicit sex with a minor. Bond is set at $10,000 for each of the men.

TBI conducted the two-day operation beginning March 5, in conjunction with local and federal authorities.

The following people were booked into the Obion County Jail:

Lewis R. Harris (DOB: 12/20/68), Memphis: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act (2 counts), Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (2 counts)

Kevin L. Jackson (DOB: 6/15/89), Paducah, KY: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act (2 counts)

Abraham M. Labastida (DOB: 10/2/92), Murray, KY: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act (2 counts)

Shannon L. Palmer (DOB: 9/6/76), Union City: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act (2 counts)

Eddie R. Robbins (DOB: 12/19/66), Paris: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act (2 counts), Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution, Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Deliver or Sell Schedule VI.