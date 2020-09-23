Memphis man arrested in connection to fatal gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested in connection to a deadly gas station shooting last week.

Trevell Shipp was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery after Christopher Jones was shot to death at the Mapco gas station on Whitten Road on September 18.

Surveillance video from the store showed a man enter the store armed with a gun. The suspect threw a backpack at Jones and demanded he “fill it up.” There was an exchange of gunfire between the two men and Jones was fatally shot in the chest.

According to police, the backpack contained two work ID’s and a Tennessee paper ID belonging to Shipp. He was questioned on September 22 and reportedly gave a recorded confession saying he went to the store intending to rob it.