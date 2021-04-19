Memphis man arrested following alleged bat attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested for vandalism after an alleged bat attack inside a Frayser corner store following a dispute with the cashier.

In March, Memphis Police said Glen Douglas left a trail of destruction after becoming enraged with the cashier at a convenience store near the corner of Ontario Avenue and North Watkins Street.

Ray Johnson said he witnessed the entire incident.

“When he asked for his change back, she said no,” he told WREG’s Jerrita Patterson. “He took one of the canned drinks right there in the ice thing, he took two and just busted the window.”

Detectives said a bat was also used to wreak havoc. When all was said and done the credit card machine, a glass door and several electronics were damaged, totalling upwards of $15,000 in damages.

The incident left Johnson speechless.

“I didn’t say nothing I just walked right out the store,” he said.

Douglas is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.