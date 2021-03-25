Memphis man arrested after dice game shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged with two counts of attempted murder months after a shooting in Whitehaven.

Damean Hickman was accused of shooting two men in the head during a dice game at the Highland Meadows Apartments in September. Witnesses told police it all happened after one of the victims flashed his cash.

Hickman reportedly got away with nearly $5,000.

Both of the victims were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. WREG was told one of them has a bullet in his brain that cannot be removed.