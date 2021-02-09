Memphis man arrested after allegedly trying to kill law enforcement officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested after allegedly trying to kill a law enforcement officer.

On January 27, deputies were near Carbon Road in Memphis having located a vehicle that was stolen at gunpoint just two hours prior. When deputies responded, four armed males fled in the stolen vehicle and later bailed out when the driver wrecked on Elder Road.

Investigators said David Elion fired shots at a detective as he escaped. The law enforcement officer was not injured.

Elion was arrested last week, but this was not his first run-in with the law. Court records showed he’s been arrested several times over the last six months and was even charged in connection to a shooting outside of Cici’s Pizza at Poplar Plaza back in August.