Memphis man arrested after accidentally shooting friend in the head

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing reckless homicide charges after accidentally shooting his friend in the head, according to Memphis Police.

The affidavit states in late January, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of East McKellar Avenue. Officers spoke with Zavonne Bell, who at the time said he was looking at his phone when the gun went off.

Bell told authorities when he realized what happened, he ran down the street and told the victim’s father that the shooting victim shot himself.

But in March, Bell spoke with the victim’s father again and explained that he shot the victim accidentally. The victim’s father then called police.

Bell spoke with investigators and said the shooting victim was sitting in a chair across from the couch he was sitting on. He said he saw the shooting victim “rack the gun to clear the gun,” and the victim tossed the gun towards Bell as he was sitting on the couch.

Bell told authorities he picked up the gun, pointed it at the victim and pulled the trigger without checking to see if the gun had any bullets in it. Bell again stated he didn’t know the gun had bullets in it.

Bell was arrested and taken to 201 Poplar. He is facing reckless homicide charges.