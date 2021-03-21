Memphis man arrested, accused of kidnapping, raping woman at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars, facing rape and kidnapping charges.

According to the affidavit, Memphis Police responded to a forcible rape call near the corner of Alcy and Perry Road.

The victim stated she was walking to the store when the suspect, Jamie Jenkins, approached her in a black vehicle and pointed a handgun at her and told her to get in.

After being forced into car, Jenkins reportedly drove her to an unknown location and raped her. The affidavit states he then dropped the victim off, and she called police.

Jenkins has been charged with aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping.