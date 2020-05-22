Memphis man accused of vandalizing Union Avenue Burger King, threatening employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he became destructive and threatened employees at a Burger King on Thursday.

Police said Anthony Alsobrook bought food at the restaurant in the 1000 block of Union Avenue. He paid with cash and then left.

Sometime later, Alsobrook reportedly returned to the business and began accusing employees of keeping his debit card.

He became so angry when they told him he paid in cash that he removed the push bar from a door and used it to break windows inside the business. The business was boarded up and closed on Friday.

He then reportedly pulled out a pocket knife and threatened the employees.

Police later located Alsobrook nearby and said he had drugs in his possession at the time.

Alsobrook was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, vandalism and possession of marijuana.

Burger King told authorities the cost of replacing all the windows would be around $35,000.

Anthony Alsobrook