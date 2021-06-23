Memphis man accused of trying to kill father captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of trying to kill his father in Oakhaven several months ago was arrested.

According to police, Miguel Chapa and the victim got into an argument in the 4200 block of Prescott Road in January 2021. The victim told police that Chapa initially left the scene but then returned sometime later armed with a gun.

That’s when police say he shot his father and fled the scene in a tan Ford Explorer.

A warrant was issued for Chapa’s arrest soon after the shooting. He was arrested on Tuesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.