Memphis man accused of threatening to kill pastor, another person while watching ex move out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he threatened to harm a pastor and several other people while helping a woman move.

On May 29, a woman called police saying her ex-boyfriend Leon Hailey had made the threats while a group of friends was helping her move out of Hailey’s home on Callahan Street in Frayser.

Prior to the incident, Hailey had agreed to allow the woman to come get her belongings after a breakup. After she and a group of people arrived things quickly escalated, resulting in Hailey becoming irate, pulling a gun and threatening to harm several people, police said.

At one point, Hailey allegedly threatened to kill the woman’s pastor and pointed it at another person’s head.

Hailey was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.