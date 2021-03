MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested on charges for a gun-related crime.

Police said Eder Alfaro,26, rented a carpet clearner from a Big Lots in Hickory Hill. When he returned it, an employee told him the machine had been damaged.

Alfaro allegedly slammed the machine to the ground, grabbed a gun from his vehicle and threatened the employee.

He was charged with aggravated assault and vandalism.