MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after being accused of shooting at a man who named his cousin in a recent homicide.

The witness was walking with someone in North Memphis when Mario Smith allegedly pulled up, asked for some weed and then started shooting.

Police said they found eight shell casings in the street. One victim was grazed by a bullet while the other was unharmed.

Smith was charged with two counts of attempted murder.