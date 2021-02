MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after being accused of stealing televisions from a train car.

Police said a group of thieves hit the train at the same time along E.H. Crump Boulevard on Thursdsay. Ten boxcars were broken into and they stole dozens of TVs.

While there were multiple people involved, police said Terrence Moorehead – who allegedly stole 13 TVs – was the only one to get caught. He was arrested and charged with theft of property and burglary.