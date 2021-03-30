Memphis man accused of stealing $356k from mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after being accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his elderly mother.

In March, the victim’s tax preparer reported abuse, neglect and financial explotiation to the Tennessee Department of Human Services after noticing the missing money.

Police said the victim’s son Corey Baker took out a line of credit for $100,000. He allegedly lived off the victim’s money and even bought a 2019 Dodge Challenger with some of it.

In total, authorities said he stole over $356,000 from the bank account from December 2018 to January 2020.