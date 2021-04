MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

Police said Anthony Shearer, 28, was accused of stealing more than $22,000 worth of jewelry from a warehouse on East Holmes over a three-day period in April and back in March.

He was reportedly caught on camera and identified by members of the company.

Shearer was charged with theft of property over $10,000.