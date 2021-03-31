Memphis man accused of stealing $20k worth of shoes from Nike warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after being accused of stealing from the Nike distribution center where he worked.

Police said Rodergus Blakley stole $20,000 worth of sneakers from the warehouse in southeast Memphis back in August.

They said one employee used a forklift to move a pallet of shoes behind a dumpster. Blakley then allegedly pulled up in a white sedan, loaded the boxes in the vehicle and took off.

Blakely was arrested Tuesday and charged with theft of property. The other man involved was not identified in the police report.