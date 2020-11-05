Memphis man accused of soliciting child for sex after raping her over the summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after being accused of soliciting a child for sex after raping her over the summer.

On Friday, the Memphis Police Department said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an online conversation of a sexual nature between a man and child. The pair were discussing a previous sexual encounter and the man asked the child for sex multiple times.

Officers were able to locate the child who claimed the man she was speaking to was Bryant Washington, 28. She said over the summer Washington raped her in the Westwood area of Memphis.

During questioning, Washington reportedly admitted to having sex with the child, knowing she was a minor. He was charged with rape and solicitation of a minor to wit aggravated statutory rape.