Memphis man accused of shooting victim after being caught vandalizing vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged with attempted murder after being accused of shooting another man after he was caught damaging the victim’s tires.

On May 4, the victim told police he was inside his home when he heard something outside his home on South Fenwick near Memphis Country Club.

That’s when he discovered a man he identified as Robert Marshall Jones, 28, vandalizing the tires of his 2004 Ford Expedition. There was also damage to another vehicle in the driveway.

The victim stated he confronted Jones, who allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting. The victim was struck in the stomach, but he told police he was able to fire his own weapon in self-defense, prompting Jones to run away.

Jones was arrested on Wednesday and charged with attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm and vandalism.