Memphis man accused of shooting girlfriend 13 times in front of children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a man accused of shooting his girlfriend 13 times.

According to authorities, Freddie Whitaker called his girlfriend on January 14, saying he was breaking up with her and that he would be coming over to her Brower Street home to collect his things. She told him he wasn’t allowed to come over, but he refused to listen and showed up several minutes later.

The pair were inside the home arguing when Whitaker allegedly pulled out a gun and shot her 13 times in front of her young children.

She and the children managed to run to a relative’s home down the street where someone called 911. The mother was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Whitaker fled the scene but was later spotted by police in the area of Highland and Midland driving 63 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone. Officers went to pull him over and that’s when the suspect reportedly jumped out and tried to run.

He was taken into custody by Memphis police and charged with attempted second-degree murder, domestic assault/ bodily harm, speeding and possession of a firearm.