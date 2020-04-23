Memphis man accused of raping woman inside her home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he forced his way inside a woman’s home at gunpoint and raped her.

The woman told police she was walking to her front door in early February when an unknown man came up behind her, pulled out a gun and forced his way inside her home. He then raped her.

When he left, the suspect grabbed the woman’s phone, police said. That phone was later located on East Shelby Drive in a cellphone kiosk and had reportedly been sold by 20-year-old DeMarcus Maze.

On April 22, Maze was interviewed by police. He told investigators he found the phone a few months back and tried to pawn it at the Kroger on Poplar Avenue. He was arrested and charged with theft of property, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape after the victim identified him as the person who attacked her.