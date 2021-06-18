Memphis man accused of raping, holding federal employee against her will

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say a man has been arrested for raping a woman and holding her against her will.

Police say the assault happened near the Jamesbridge Apartments in the 3800 block of S. Advantage Way Drive. According to police, the victim, who is reportedly a federal employee, was able to escape the suspect and contact police.

Memphis Police have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Antonio Taylor.

Taylor is facing numerous charges, including aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property.

Memphis Police thanked the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Metro Gang Unit for their help in taking Taylor into custody.