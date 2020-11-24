Memphis man accused of murdering stepdad arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after being accused of murdering his stepdad.

Marcus Banks, 21, surrendered at the Shelby County Jail on Monday after lengthy negotiations with U.S. Marshals.

According to police, Banks was accused of killing his stepdad on November 19 at the Remington Trace apartments in Southeast Memphis.

The trouble reportedly started when Banks returned home and started cussing about food. The mother said she couldn’t calm him down and walked away to her bedroom. Banks followed and started knocking on the door agitated.

That’s when the stepdad Steven Moody opened the door and found Banks armed with a gun. The two started wrestling over the weapon and Moody was shot. He died sometime later at the hospital.