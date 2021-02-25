Memphis man accused of killing girlfriend has long history of violence towards women

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he admitted to shooting his girlfriend four times and killing her.

Jonathan Turner was charged with first-degree murder after he showed up at the East Raines Police Station and told officers “I just shot my girl.”

This isn’t the first time Turner has been accused of being violent towards women. In fact, the most recent incident was in 2013 and resulted in the death of an unborn child.

A former girlfriend -who was five months pregnant – told police Turner shot her five times. She survived by pretending to be dead until Turner left. Her unborn child did not survive.

Turner was indicted the following year but his case never went to trial.

He was found guilty of a rape and kidnapping in 2015 where he was supposed to serve a total of eight years. Family members of that woman did not want to go on camera but said they were shocked and unaware of his early release.

In 2013, he was charged with aggravated assault for allegedly shooting at a woman while she had her two children under the age of two in the car. She told police after a verbal altercation, Turner told her “he was going to shoot her on sight.”

In 2011, he was charged with simple assault for pushing a woman to the ground and punching her in the face and body. Police said his girlfriend at the time also joined in on the attack and cut the victim with a box cutter.