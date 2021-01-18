Memphis man accused of kidnapping teen from Whitehaven apartment complex, raping her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after being accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl from a Whitehaven apartment complex and raping her for several hours.

The teen told police she was forced into a vehicle by an armed man at the Bent Tree Apartment complex on January 10. The man drove her to a hotel where he allegedly kept her against her will and raped her for three hours.

The victim told the man she was 15 and didn’t want to sleep with him, but he refused to listen, police said. The girl also tried to escape, but each time he caught her, preventing her from leaving.

Authorities said the victim identified the man responsible as Christopher Mackey, 35. He was charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape.