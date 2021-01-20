Memphis man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend, shooting man in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested in connection to a kidnapping and attempted murder in Whitehaven.

On January 19, Deangelo Thomas was accused of pistol whipping his ex-girlfriend and refusing to let her leave unless she called her new boyfriend to the scene. As the woman made the call, Thomas allegedly hid in the back seat and opened fire once the other man arrived at the corner of Hebron and Jordan.

The victim was shot twice and his car riddled with bullets. He drove to a friend’s home on Cresser Street where he honked for help and was rushed to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

The victim told police that the woman who set him up was a friend and she set him up. Another friend who spoke to police after the shooting identified Thomas as the possible shooter and gave the officers the name of the woman. That person also said the pair may also have been the ones who robbed the victim two days prior.

Thomas was charged with attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.