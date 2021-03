MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after being accused of holding a woman against her will and beating her.

Court documents said Shannon Hughes, 41, showed up at the victim’s home in Frayser Feb. 15 and refused to let her leave for five days. He reportedly left when he had to go to work.

Police said the encounter left the woman with bruises all over her body.

Hughes was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.