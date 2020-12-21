Memphis man accused of firing shots at post office employee pleads guilty to charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man could face up to life in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and firearm charges in connection to a shooting involving a U.S. Postal Service employee.

On September 4, the employee was preparing to transport mail to the processing and distribution center in Downtown Memphis when he spotted a man inside his personal vehicle. He drove the mail truck over to his vehicle, and that’s when the suspect began firing shots at him.

The victim told authorities that he sped away from the scene, but was chased by the suspect, who continued to fire shots at him. Authorities said two bullets struck the mail truck, but the employee was not injured.

The Department of Justice said authorities later identified the suspect as Bernard Jones, 35, a known gang member and convicted felon. He was charged with aggravated assault and firing a firearm during a crime of violence.

He pled guilty to the charges in December and will be sentenced in March 2021. He could be sentenced to up to 20 years on the assault charge and up to life in prison on the firearm charge. There is no parole in the federal system.

A photo of Jones was not available at the time of posting.