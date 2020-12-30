Memphis man accused of firing shot outside Frayser Family Dollar store last year arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of firing shots outside a Family Dollar store exactly one year ago Wednesday has been captured.

The manager of the store told police a man entered the business located at 2134 Frayser Boulevard posing as a shopper. The man was reportedly known to store employees after a previous disturbance and was asked to leave.

Again, the man reportedly created a disturbance and threatened the manager saying, “If you don’t get out of my face, I’ll shoot you.” The manger said he asked an employee to call police and went about his business.

As he was coming back into the store, the suspect reportedly met the manager outside with a gun in hand and opened fire. Authorities said no one was hurt.

Roy Edwards was identified as a person of interest in January 2020, but was only captured this week and booked into the Shelby County Jail on charges.