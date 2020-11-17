Memphis man accused of firing gun at woman, small children on school property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after being accused of firing a gun towards a woman and two small children on school property.

On November 16, officers met a woman who stated she was involved in an altercation with her boyfriend Octavius Myles, 25, at her nearby home. She demanded he give back the key, but Myles reportedly refused and she started going through his bag searching for it.

That’s when he allegedly pulled out a gun, put it to her stomach and told her he would shoot her. She said he then grabbed $120 off the counter and fled.

The woman got into her car with her children and followed Myles to the back of Winridge Elementary at 3500 Ridgeway. It was there that she claims Myles fired a shot at her and the children.

A witness said he heard the shot and saw the woman running away with the children.

Police noted in their report that the woman had $120 on her when she was detained. She said she feared for her safety when Myles put a gun to her stomach and later when he fired a shot at her.

Myles was determined to be the primary aggressor and was arrested. He was charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon on school property and theft of property.