Memphis man accused of breaking into Fox Meadows home, raping woman inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he broke into his neighbors’ home, stole several items and then raped a woman sleeping inside.

The victim told police she was asleep in her bedroom early Sunday morning when she woke up to find a man touching her. He covered her mouth, preventing her from screaming, and raped her.

The victim sustained a cracked rib during the attack, police said.

The victim’s husband told police that around the time of the attack, he discovered a man named Matthew who lived down the street in their kitchen. The other man grabbed the couple’s car keys and took off in their Jeep Cherokee.

That vehicle was later discovered abandoned with two of the couple’s TVs in the back seat.

During the investigation, officers also said they located a wallet and jacket that didn’t belong to either the victim or her husband. The ID found in the wallet identified Matthew Smith as a possible suspect.

The victim positively identified Smith as the person who attacked her.

Smith was charged with aggravated rape, especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated robbery and theft of property.