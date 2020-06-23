Memphis man accused of attacking, kidnapping woman in Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he attacked and kidnapped a woman at a hotel in the Medical District.

Marion Ross was charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping after the June 20 incident.

According to police, Ross punched a known woman in the head and choked her until she passed out while at the Motel 6 located at 210 South Pauline Street. When she regained consciousness, she screamed and Ross allegedly chocked her again until she passed out.

Ross then held her against her will in the hotel room.

She was eventually able to escape when Ross wasn’t looking, police said.