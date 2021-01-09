Memphis man, 51, accused of setting up date with 14-year-old girl

BYHALIA, Miss. – An Olive Branch man is on a mission to expose child predators.

For the past two years, Daniel Barkley has worked with a Florida-based group called Waits List, chatting with men while posing as an underage girl.

Thursday, one of Barkley’s online conversations ended with a Memphis man’s arrest in Byhalia, where police say the man intended to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex.

James Melvin Anderson, 51, is charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes and enticement of a child to produce visual depiction of sexual conduct.

“They send us the friend request, they send us messages, so it’s not entrapment,” explained Barkley.

Screenshots of Facebook messages show that the man police identified as Anderson began chatting with the fake 14-year-old in September.

“Starting out he kind of just does the basics of getting to know her,” said Det. Victoria Jackson with the Byhalia Police Department.

But pretty soon, they say Anderson began sending graphic photos of himself and requesting nude photos of the girl in return, along with several explicit requests.

In one message he wrote, “I was just hoping to see your amazing body.”

In another he asks, “Would it be bad if I wanted to see you in your undies?”

“It’s sickening but it’s comical at the same time, some of the stuff that we have these idiots do,” said Barkley.

Messages show Anderson arranging to meet the girl in Byhalia. At one point he asks if her underage friend could join them.

After expressing concern he could be accused of a crime, he writes to the decoy, “I do have all the text that proves it’s consental [sic].”

Police say they were waiting for Anderson when he arrived in Byhalia Thursday evening and placed him under arrest.

After first denying everything, detectives say Anderson eventually confessed.

“It was somewhat obvious that he had intentions of having sex with the female subject because he did have condoms in his pocket.”

Police say they’re now setting their sights on other suspected child predators and they may have some help from Barkley.

“Don’t be messing with kids because you never know when you’re talking to a grown man, and we gonna get you, I promise,” he said.

Anderson is being held on a $500,000. He’s due in court Wednesday morning.