Memphis leaders share their hopes, expectations for new Memphis Police director

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new Memphis Police director is expected to be named in a few months, and at a time when crime is front and center in the city, many have big expectations for the top cop.

Police director Mike Rallings is on his way out and who will head the Memphis force in the future is still up in the air.

Memphis city councilman Jeff Warren chairs the public safety committee. He says the new director will not only have to tackle police reform and building the force but should also address the systemic problems behind crime.

“What does the person who may be a shooter in the future needs? Do they need rent? Do they need a job? Do they need to get back in school? How do you get them out of a gang? What social services are necessary to lower that murder rate?” Warren said. “It’s definitely more than policing and that’s what we want our police director to buy into.”

Warren says crime is a systemic and sociological problem you have to hit on multiple fronts.

“We need a police chief who is gonna understand that and do the things that’s gonna get the murder rate down,” Warren said. “Start there and then you do other things and bring all these other programs into play.”

The Reverend James Kirkwood is the new head of the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board, and he hopes whoever is selected will support the board and its function.

“I am hoping we get a police director who is open minded about CLERB,” Kirkwood said.

At a time when police and community relations have been at a boiling point, the police directors support can speak volumes.

“To help the citizens know that this police department, this city is serious about making sure police misconduct is dealt with. That’s important. That’s very important,” Kirkwood said.

citizens input has already been sought and once the mayor picks his person, possibly by next month, then it goes to the city council, likely in March.

Rallings retires in April.

“I am so hopeful that the city is working with due diligence to choose someone, male or female, that can move us forward into the 21st century that will just truly set us apart,” Kirkwood said.

Warren says he plans to call for a task force or special unit to deal with murder and violent crime. So, he says who leads the police department, no matter their race or gender, will be crucial.