Memphis lawmaker’s Black History education bill put on hold

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Plans to introduce a bill to make sure Black history is being included in Tennessee Public Schools have been put on hold.

The measure is sponsored by a Memphis representative will apparently be tabled for a couple of weeks.

District 85 Representative Jesse Chism told WREG-TV, Tuesday morning he planned to introduced House Bill 429 to the Tennessee General Assembly House Education Instruction Subcommittee.

But the session ended with the bill being taken off notice.

It is a term meaning Representative Chism has temporarily withdrawn the bill from the schedule, something he eluded to during his interview earlier.

“We’re actually rolling it for a week or two to get everything in the right pasture. Cause I have some people on that committee that wants to work with me with getting this done,” Chism said.

Chism says the bill’s “oversight” committee, comprised of five members, would be mostly teachers and would ensure African American History be accurately and effectively taught throughout the state as part of the curriculum.

“We’re not trying to take away from anyone else’s heritage. But what we are trying to do is make sure that when you talk about the heritage of Tennessee and the heritage of our country, we include those people of color who contributed so much to our country,” Chism said.

Chism says his bill does not create a new curriculum, but adds to the one already in place.

Yvonne Acey is a former Memphis and Shelby County Schools educator.

“It’s long overdue. Now it’s time to take it from the books to reality and bring it on home,” Acey said.

She and her husband, David Acey, are co-founders of the Africa in April Cultural Awareness Festival and strongly believe African American History, as it’s being taught now is a dis-service to African Americans.

“And it would give our children a sense of pride when they can see us represented in a book of knowledge and all over the world,” David Acey said.

David Acey tells us a similar bill was introduced in the late 1980’s. Acey also announced this year’s Africa in April has been moved to the first week of August because of COVID-19 concerns.