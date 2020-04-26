Lawmaker to hold COVID-19 town halls specifically for Memphians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Sen. Raumesh Akbari will host a series of COVID-19 town halls to provide Memphians with up-to-date information for people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

The series begins on Monday with Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Bob Rolfe. He will explain what support is available for small business owners across the state.

Congressman Steve Cohen will join Akbari on Tuesday to discuss the CARES Act and what the funding means for Memphis and Tennessee.

“Everyone wants life to return to normal, but we have to listen to the public health experts who know how to best handle coronavirus to guide us through this health crisis,” Sen. Akbari said in a press release. “On our way to a new normal, my goal is to make our leaders accessible to the people of Memphis to answer questions and to listen to what our families are going through.”

Here is the full schedule:

April 27: Small Business Support with Commissioner Bob Rolfe. Registration link found here.

April 28: What the CARES Act means for Tennessee with U.S. Congressman Steve Cohen. Registration link found here.

April 29: Criminal Justice Commissioner Tony Parker, Tennessee Department of Correction Registration link found here.

April 30: Unemployment due to COVID-19 with Legislative Director for the Department of Labor and Workforce Development Stamatia XiXis. Registration link found here.

May 1: COVID-19 Family Support Town Hall with Tennessee Department of Human Services Commissioner Danielle Barnes and Tennessee Department of Human ServicesChief of Staff Whitney Page. Registration link found here.