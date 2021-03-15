Memphis law firm pays off MLGW bills for 29 Whitehaven families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of Whitehaven families received a big surprise when a local business paid off their Memphis Light, Gas and Water bills.

The utility company announced Monday that Reaves Law Firm wrote a check for $9,217.77 that was used to help pay off bills for 29 Whitehaven families. MLGW’s Gale Jones Carson accepted the donation from the law firm through the Gift of Comfort program.

“It looks like I was selected by an angel. That’s what brought tears to my eyes. I’m so grateful,” said resident Loretta Gilliam.

“I’m proud to be one of the first businesses in Greater Memphis to give to the Gift of Comfort program, especially to benefits residents in Whitehaven,” said Henry E. Reaves, III. “I will continue to invest in the city with a major focus on the whitehaven area where I was raised and operate my practice.”

Any business or group can participate in the program. For more information, click here.