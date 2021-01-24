Memphis is the mashed potatoes capital of America? Company says it is, and they’re mailing samples to city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis is known for its music, culture, and of course barbecue.

Now, add mashed potatoes to that list.

Idahoan Foods, a producer of instant mashed potatoes and other potato products, declared the Bluff City as the mashed potatoes capital of America. The company said Memphis eats more Idahoan Mashed Potatoes than any other in America, more than 8.5 million servings in the past year alone.

Idahoan Foods said to show its appreciation to Memphis, the company is delivering a pouch of Idahoan Buttery Homestyle Mashed Potatoes to more than 300,000 Memphis households and will donate 250,000 servings to Mid-South Food Bank later in the month.

The company’s goal is to send out the free samples by early February.

“The people of Memphis are almost twice as likely to use Idahoan compared to the national average,” Drew Facer, president and CEO of Idahoan Foods, said in a press release.