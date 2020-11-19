Memphis International Airport shares tips for Thanksgiving travelers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Thanksgiving travel season is just around the corner and Memphis International Airport released information you need to know if you plan to fly this year.

According to the airport, passenger volume will be down some 50 percent compared to Thanksgiving 2019 due to the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean people won’t be traveling. They expect to screen more than 40,000 people starting Friday, November 20.

Peak holiday travel days are expected to be on November 20, 25 and 29.

If you are flying, it’s recommended that you arrive at the airport 90 minutes before your flight is scheduled to leave. You will be required to wear a face mask when you arrive and throughout the duration of your flight.

If you do not have a mask, they are available for free at ticketing counters and the TSA checkpoints.

Of course, safety is at the top of everyone’s mind and the airport says they have that covered as well. Social distancing procedures have been implimented at security checkpoints as well as procedures to limit the contact between employees and travelers.

Plexiglass has also been installed at counters as a precaution.

The TSA has also changed its rule to accomodate the large 12 ounce hand sanitizer bottles. You may now carry one per passenger in your carry on bag.

As for those who want to stuff the Thanksgiving feast in their bag, the TSA says the bird is good to go, but some of the side items may need to go in your checked bag. They break it down here.