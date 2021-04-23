Memphis International Airport named the busiest cargo airport in the world

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Friday, the Memphis International Airport was once again named the busiest cargo airport in the world.

More than 4.6 million metric tons of cargo was handled at Memphis International in 2020. In a year where the COVID-19 pandemic crippled businesses and drastically reduced commercial air travel, Memphis International Airport increased its cargo load by 6.7%.

It allowed Memphis to regain a title it hasn’t held in 12 years.

“We’ve regained that status as the top cargo airport in the world! So, I think it is an exciting day for us here,” said Glen Thomas, director of strategic communications for Memphis International Airport.

MEM has regained its status as the world’s busiest #cargo airport for the first time since 2009, according to prelim. 2020 rankings from @ACIWorld. 📦💙✈️



MEM is home to the @FedEx Express World Hub & features 450+ combined arrivals & departures per day.https://t.co/PrF1YVoJMu pic.twitter.com/78tVqHmKc1 — Memphis International Airport (MEM) (@flymemphis) April 23, 2021

Just like most businesses, the pandemic has hurt airport finances across the world. But cargo shipments, including FedEx arrangements with the federal government, have helped to keep Memphis international afloat.

This also allows them to keep their rates affordable for airlines and businesses.

“That means more jobs, more money in the local economy. We understand the importance to cargo in our community,” Thomas said.

Memphis International officials say they get hundreds of arrivals and departures per day, and they credit the airport’s success and growth to their staff.

“We really appreciate our employees here. They’ve kept our airport running during an unprecedented time in our industry,” Thomas said.

The FedEx World Hub is responsible for 99% of the overall cargo coming through Memphis.