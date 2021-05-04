Memphis in May announces downtown road closures ahead of World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest just around the corner, event organizers have announced road closures for the downtown Memphis area.

Starting on May 5, Riverside Drive will be closed from Union to Georgia avenues. Beale Street from Wagner Place to Front Street and Wagner Place from Beale Street to MLK Boulevard will also be closed for pedestrian use.

The roads will be closed until midnight on Tuesday, May 18.

“As a partner with the city and citizens of Memphis, we make every effort to reduce the impact on this important downtown roadway for residents, workers and tourists alike,” said James Holt, President & CEO of Memphis in May. “With the safety of our workers and festival-goers in mind, the road closures we require are as brief as possible to reduce the impact on downtown traffic.”

Road closures will also be put in place for the Great American River Run which will be held May 29. Details will be released for that event closer to time.

For more information on Memphis in May, click here.