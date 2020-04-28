Memphis in May barbecue team donates 700 pounds of pork to mobile food pantry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Members of a Memphis in May barbecue team will be cooking all night ahead of Tuesday’s Memphis Athletic Ministries mobile food pantry.

From 10:30 a.m. until about 1 p.m., the Auto B’ Grillin’ barbecue team will hand out 700 pounds of pork to at least 350 families.

“Normally, we’d be hectic, hectic getting started for Memphis in May,” team member Scott Moore said.

But because Memphis in May, including the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, is postponed this year due to COVID-19, the team decided to cook for charity.

Memphis Athletic Ministries has been holding drive-through mobile food pantries once per week for the last month.

They usually partner with the Mid-South Food Bank, so the donation of barbecue was a welcome addition.

“Those of us who have been blessed are coming out to help the people in this city who need our help, and some day it could be me or it could be you,” said Kim Cherry, interim president and CEO of Memphis Athletic Ministries.