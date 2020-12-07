Memphis Immigration Court closes Monday for cleaning amid possible COVID-19 exposure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Department of Justice EOIR announced on Twitter, the Memphis Immigration Court will be closed on Monday.
In a tweet, the DOJ EOIR said due to a possible COVID-19 exposure, the Memphis Immigration Court will be closed tomorrow for cleaning, consistent with CDC guidelines. Additionally it said, any known close contacts have been notified.
For more information, visit the court’s website by clicking here.
