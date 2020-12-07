Memphis Immigration Court closes Monday for cleaning amid possible COVID-19 exposure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Department of Justice EOIR announced on Twitter, the Memphis Immigration Court will be closed on Monday.

Due to a possible COVID-19 exposure, the Memphis Immigration Court will be closed tomorrow for cleaning, consistent with CDC guidelines. Any known close contacts have been notified. Please monitor EOIR’s website for information about the agency’s operations nationwide. — DOJ EOIR (@DOJ_EOIR) December 7, 2020

