Memphis hospitals share preemies’ Halloween pictures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The smallest patients at Memphis hospitals, their families and nurses celebrated Halloween in the cutest way possible: by dressing up!

The outfits at Baptist Women’s Hospital were created by two of the nurses in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit with the goal of bringing families some normalcy amid the uncertainity of the pandemic and the worry associated with caring for children so young.

The costumes at Methodist- Germantown Hospital were created by several nurses and other departments helped dress and photo the children.

Check out their adorable photos in the gallery below.