10-year-old girl in critical condition after Raleigh shooting; police search for suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 10-year-old girl fighting for her life after a shooting Monday night in Raleigh is one of six children shot in Memphis in the first 11 days of this month.

That young girl was shot while riding with her mom. Police say it happened after they were chased by another car. MPD released surveillance video of a suspect vehicle Tuesday.

Police say they have located that suspect vehicle but have not made any arrests at this time.

The girl is in critical condition at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Doctors who are currently treating that girl say they’re tired of seeing our children hurt.

“It’s pretty terrible. We keep thinking we’re getting to the end of this and things will get back to normal,” said Dr. Regan Williams, Trauma Medical Director at Le Bonheur.

It’ll never be normal to hear about a child shot in our city. Yet so far this year, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital says it’s treated 48 children with gunshot wounds.

The 10-year-old was shot at an apartment complex off Advantage Way in Raleigh Monday night. Police say a second car then pulled up and that’s when someone shot into the car, hitting that girl.

“It’s still hard seeing a 10-year-old come in with ponytails or a bow in her hair, that’s completely soaked in blood,” Williams said. “It’s terrible and it’s really not something she should have to go through or her family should have to go through.”

WREG went back to the complex today and people were understandably upset about it. Neighbors we spoke with didn’t know the little girl but said this violence against children bothers them.