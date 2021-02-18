Memphis health expert issues warning on hypothermia after record snowfall, cold temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The snowfall has stopped, but there are still safety concerns with the winter weather, and doctors want to avoid any more casualties in the Mid-South.

Residents tell WREG three young boys fell into a lake in a Germantown neighborhood Wednesday. While the boys were able to escape safely, this isn’t the first incident like this in the Mid-South.

Shelby County has already had multiple deaths potentially related to hypothermia this week.

“When kids get to playing outside, it’s the last thing they’re thinking about. And that’s the parent’s responsibility to monitor that,” said Dr. Mark Castellaw with Baptist Hospital.

While the snow has stopped and temperatures are slowly rising around the Mid-South, dangers regarding winter weather still exist. Experts say children playing in the snow and even adults working outside can run into issues.

“Especially with elderly people and children, it can happen within minutes. You don’t have to be out there for an hour,” Castellaw said.

Residents in this neighborhood didn’t want to talk on-camera, worried about shaming their neighbors. But the concern for safety was too big to not say something.

“Hopefully adults will have common sense enough not to expose themselves too long, but it’s the children I’m concerned about the most,” Castellaw said.