Memphis Gun Violence: 3 dead, at least 5 hurt in Labor Day weekend shootings, so far

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been killed and at least 5 people were hurt so far in Memphis over the Labor Day weekend.

Memphis Police said there were three homicides so far over the holiday weekend ranging from Saturday through Sunday. One 23-year-old male victim was shot and killed in the 200 block of South Orleans Street. Another 38-year-old male was killed in the 1200 block of North Evergreen. Also, a 50-year-old man, who was identified as Markel Alexander, was shot and killed near a church parking lot in South Memphis, near Gill and Pillow.

The gun violence stretched across Memphis throughout the weekend. One teenager suffered a gunshot at a hotel parking lot in East Memphis.

A woman was arrested for shooting at a outdoor gathering, but no one was injured.

Late Sunday, Memphis Police confirmed three people were shot in the 6000 block Knight Arnold at a family gathering. All three of those shooting victims are in non-critical condition.

At this time, all of the deadly shootings there were no arrest made.

Memphis Police said if you know anything about these shootings to call Crimestoppers at

901-528-CASH.