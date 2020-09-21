Memphis gun violence: 2 dead, at least 2 hurt in shootings on Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating two separate shootings across the city on Sunday.

MPD said around 7 p.m. they responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of Rocky Park Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man who sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.

Memphis Police said the suspect responsible was in a white four-door, Nissan or Honda.

Almost an hour later, MPD responded to another shooting in the 400 block of East Shelby, at the Valero Gas Station. They said three people were shot in this incident.

MPD said one of the shooting victims was transported in non-critical condition, while another person was transported in critical condition. The third person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police said the victims were sitting inside of a vehicle when several Black men dressed in dark clothing approached them and shot into the victims’ car. MPD said there is no further description available at this point.

Memphis Police are asking people to call Crimestoppers if they have any information on either of these shootings.