Memphis grocery delivery service focuses on affordability, health over profits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grocery delivery services have become increasingly popular in the COVID-19 pandemic, but for many people in the Mid-South, it’s still not a reality due to location and cost.

A local company wants to change that for at least one area.

People who live in South Memphis have started using Bluff City Greens, a new grocery delivery service focusing on their neighborhood and downtown.

“We wanted to bring a cool innovative product to Memphis, made for Memphis that solve the issues of food insecurity and food deserts,” owner Marie Steele said.

And that’s a major local issue. According to the organization Feeding America, about 20% of people in Shelby County don’t have regular access to healthy food.

Steele and co-owner Michaela Newkirk said they’re focusing on their product rather than profits and charging 99 cents for deliveries in South Memphis.

People can also order online, but there is another option that’s more friendly for seniors.

“The majority of people we work with in South Memphis order to call in their order,” Steele said.

Even though the company had to delay opening in order to make COVID-19 safety adjustments, they said they’re coming to Memphis just in time.

“It made our service even more important,” Steele said.

Feeding America also said COVID-19 is causing the number of food insecure people in both the Mid-South and across the country to increase. According to their map, the Mississippi Delta is being hit particularly hard.