Memphis Grizzlies owner to pay game-day staff for missed games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Among those affected by the NBA’s season postponement are event staff who rely on the games to make a living.

Many of those workers won’t have to worry long, as WREG confirmed Memphis Grizzlies owner Robert Pera will compensate game-day employees for the duration of the work stoppage.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday the season would be postponed at least 30 days.

Pera’s decision follows the lead of others in the NBA. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban also committed to paying his game-day staff for the missed games.

Star NBA players Kevin Love, Blake Griffin, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson also said they would make donations to game-day staff to cover lost wages.

This would only apply to Grizzlies employees, so some FedExForum staff would not be included. Staff in the concession stands work for food service company Levy, not the Grizzlies.