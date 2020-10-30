Memphis gospel singer released from hospital after bout with COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis gospel singer hospitalized since June with COVID-19 is finally home.

It’s a moment 125 days in the making, a moment family and friends of 58-year-old Sylvia Carter almost thought they wouldn’t see. She’s going home.

Outside Regional One Hospital, dozens greeted the well-known gospel singer they’ve spent hours praying for.

“You don’t realize how much people care about you until something happens,” Carter said. “I knew I was loved but not like this.”

Carter tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of June. Her condition quickly deteriorated.

“When she went into the ICU, I never thought I would see her again,” said Carter’s friend Wendy Moten.

“She had a ventilator,” said Carter’s daughter Khristen Aytchan. “She was on a trach.”

“They called us to the hospital and said there was nothing else they could do, and we came and we prayed,” said Carter’s friend Angela Cage.

And through constant support, Sylvia began to improve.

“And God kept me,” Carter said. “And I thank God. I really praise him.”

Friends describe Carter as a character who is always lively. She even joked around as she left Friday afternoon.

“So please y’all do not give up,” Aytchan said. “Do not quit fighting know that God is real, this pandemic is real, wear your mask.”

Carter is now setting new goals.

“When you see me hopefully again, I’ll be walking,” Carter said.

And, hopefully, singing, too. Carter sang on 6 albums with O’Landa Draper & the Associates.